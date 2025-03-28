Live
MoU Signed for District Data Center at MIT Manipal
Udupi : An MoU was signed at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Udupi on Friday to establish the 'District Data Center, e-Governance, and Public Policy Cell' at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), MAHE Manipal.
The initiative aims to implement software solutions that enhance operational efficiencies in various district administration projects.
Udupi DC Vidya Kumari, ZP CEO Prateek Bayal, SP Dr Arun K, MIT Director Dr Anil Rana, Joint Director Dr Somashekar Bhat, and DHO Dr Nagabhushan Udupa attended the event.
ZP CEO Prateek Bayal stated that the collaboration with MAHE would offer innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the district administration while also harnessing students' creative talents. He noted that the initiative would help authorities monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) more effectively.
Dr Anil Rana, Director of MIT, said that the MoU would provide students an opportunity to engage in addressing real-world governance challenges. He highlighted that different departments at MAHE would actively contribute to developing solutions, and a dedicated server would operate for the centre.
DC Vidya Kumari K remarked that such partnerships with universities promote a sense of civic responsibility among students while benefiting the district administration.