MP Brijesh Chowta Calls for Swift Land Acquisition to Ensure Mangalore Airport Expansion

New Delhi/Mangaluru : Raising concerns over bureaucratic delays hindering the expansion of Mangalore Airport, Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta on Friday urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to intervene and expedite the land acquisition process. Speaking during Zero Hour in Parliament, Chowta emphasised the need for immediate action to overcome the bottlenecks.

“I seek that our Hon’ble Union Minister through his intervention enables the Udaan of Mangalore—a city which is the embodiment of the idea of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’,” Chowta said, making an earnest appeal to the government.

Chowta highlighted that the private operator managing Mangalore Airport had sought additional land from the district administration to establish a safety area for the runway. Although the district administration referred the matter to the state government, which in turn approached the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the process has stalled.

“I have personally met the Secretary for Civil Aviation, who also agreed to facilitate the process. However, despite the willingness of all stakeholders, no concrete steps have been taken because there are no instructions from AAI to the private operator or the state government,” Chowta noted.

Chowta underscored the critical need for immediate intervention to prevent further delays, adding, “This is the need of the hour. The Ministry of Civil Aviation should initiate dialogue between all agencies and ensure that land acquisition becomes a reality at the earliest.”

Mangalore Airport, an important gateway for domestic and international travellers in Karnataka’s coastal region, has been awaiting expansion to enhance passenger safety and operational efficiency. Chowta’s intervention has brought the focus back on addressing the bureaucratic hurdles that have stalled the process.