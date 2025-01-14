MP Brijesh Chowta Pushes for Solar Park in Kadaba, Assures Railway Development

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district is set to get a boost in renewable energy initiatives as MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has directed officials to identify suitable land for a proposed solar park in Kadaba. Speaking at a public contact programme at Kadaba taluk on Tuesday Chowta said the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy has directed the MESCOM regarding land identification in Savanur, Subrahmanya, Nelyadi, and Kadaba under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

During the interaction, Capt. Chowta emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of expanding solar energy projects nationwide. He urged the local administration to submit a feasibility report within a week, assessing the advantages and potential challenges of setting up the solar park in the taluk.

Addressing other local concerns, Capt. Chowta responded positively to requests from residents for the development of the Kodimbala railway station. He assured that discussions would be held with the relevant authorities to push for the station’s upgrade, which would enhance connectivity in the region.

Capt. Chowta also instructed officials to streamline administrative processes to prevent unnecessary delays in public service matters.