MP Calls for Better Mobile Network in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru

Udupi: Highlighting the persistent network issues in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru, Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary has urged Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) officials to ensure the proper maintenance of mobile towers and expedite the rollout of new infrastructure to improve connectivity in the region.

Speaking at a meeting with BSNL officials on Tuesday, Poojary pointed out that while BSNL operates 196 mobile towers in the district, 75 of them are facing battery-related issues, affecting service reliability. He emphasized the need for immediate action to address these concerns and improve service quality, especially in rural areas where network disruptions are frequent.

“There are ongoing complaints about network issues despite the presence of BSNL towers. Of the 180 proposed new towers, approval has been obtained for 30. The work on these towers must be expedited to ensure better coverage,” Poojary said.

He also urged BSNL to resolve land acquisition challenges that are delaying the installation of new towers, stressing that no rural area should be left without seamless network connectivity.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K, who was also present at the meeting, underlined the need for safety measures while identifying locations for new towers. “Extra precautions must be taken when installing towers near schools and colleges to ensure public safety,” she said.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing transition to 4G services and the hurdles in upgrading network infrastructure.