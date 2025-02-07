MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta Meets Central Leaders Addresses Farming Concerns and ESIC Issues

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has taken up key agricultural issues with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, advocating for measures to protect arecanut farmers from the impact of imports and promoting coffee cultivation as an alternative farming opportunity in the region.

During their discussion, Capt. Chowta raised concerns about the challenges faced by arecanut farmers due to fluctuating market prices driven by imported arecanut. Stressing the financial distress caused to local growers, he called for a dedicated task force to examine the factors influencing these price variations and recommended protective measures for domestic farmers.

The MP also followed up on his Lok Sabha query (Unstarred Question No. 352) regarding coffee cultivation in Dakshina Kannada. He sought an update on the Coffee Board’s survey assessing the viability of coffee farming in the district and urged the ministry to outline concrete steps to support farmers interested in growing coffee.

Additionally, he proposed setting up a Coffee Board satellite office in Mangaluru to provide farmers with technical assistance, training, and awareness programs to boost coffee production and income levels.

“The farmers of Dakshina Kannada form the backbone of our local economy, and it is imperative that we take strong measures to safeguard their livelihoods,” Captain Chowta stated. “I am confident that the Hon’ble Minister will take these concerns seriously and work towards viable solutions to support our farmers.”

On social media platform X, he reiterated his commitment stating, “Met Hon’ble Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal to discuss key issues facing Dakshina Kannada’s farmers. Urged him to consider action against unfair arecanut imports & sought his intervention to enable the Coffee Board’s support and assistance to our farmers to grow coffee in the region. Committed to addressing the concerns & securing better opportunities for our farmers towards realising our PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

In response, Minister Piyush Goyal assured Capt. Chowta that the ministry would evaluate these concerns and consider appropriate interventions to support arecanut and coffee growers in the district.

Apart from agricultural concerns, Capt. Chowta also met Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Director General Ashok Kumar Singh in New Delhi to address the challenges faced by Mangaluru’s ESI Hospital.

Following a surprise visit to the hospital, he observed that patients, including those traveling from distant areas, were struggling due to infrastructure issues and persistent server problems. He urged the ESIC to take immediate steps to resolve these problems and ensure better medical services for patients.

The discussion also extended to the issue of contract workers in certain public sector undertakings (PSUs) being denied ESI medical benefits. Capt. Chowta emphasised the necessity for all companies employing more than ten contract workers to register under ESIC, as per regulations. He further proposed expanding ESIC coverage to include labourers earning above the current salary cap of Rs. 21,000.

Following the meeting, Capt. Chowta took to social media to highlight the discussions stating, “Met Director General of ESIC Sri Ashok Kumar Singh, IAS, at the ESIC headquarters in New Delhi today. Discussed various issues including the upgradation of infrastructure, staffing and portal & server issues at the ESI Hospital Mangalore. Also discussed the denial of medical benefits to contractual labourers in certain PSUs in Mangalore as well as the need to make labourers earning above the current salary limit of Rs. 21,000 also eligible to avail the ESIC medical benefits.”

The MP’s intervention underscores his proactive approach in addressing both agricultural and labour-related issues, ensuring that the concerns of farmers and workers in Dakshina Kannada receive due attention at the central level.