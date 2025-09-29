MRPL wins 11 honours at PRCI Excellence Awards

Panaji Goa: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) bagged eleven awards at the 15th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards 2025 held in Goa on Saturday.

The company secured Gold in three categories — Best Community PR Event, Best Music Video, and Best Employee Event.

The awards were presented at a ceremony attended by Goa Legislative Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar, actress Ester Noronha, and senior members of PRCI’s National Executive Committee.

MRPL’s Chief General Manager Dr. Rudolph Joyer Noronha, along with his team, received the honours on behalf of the organisation.

The PRCI awards recognise outstanding initiatives in Public Relations and Strategic Communication. This year, over 100 organisations submitted more than 600 entries across 50 categories, PRCI said.