Mukhyamantri Chandru appointed AAP’s public relations chief

Bengaluru: Actor-turned-politician Mukhyamantri Chandru has been appointed as the President of Aam Aadmi Party's state public relations and campaign committee. Chandru has been appointed as per the directions of the party's state election in-charge Dilip Pandey and the party's state president Prithvi Reddy said he was confident that Chandru would play an important role in building a strong party.

Speaking to the media about the new responsibility, Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "The Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab have implemented many schemes for the welfare of the people. The party is providing clean politics and honest governance. This should be told to the people of Karnataka and AAP should come into power here.

The public relations and campaign committee will work hard for this purpose. I thank the party leaders for having faith in me and giving me the responsibility of being president of this committee."A former MLA from Gauribidanur, a former member of the Legislative Council and a former chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, Mukhyamantri Chandru joined the Aam Aadmi Party in June 2022. Chandru was received by party leaders at a function held in Bengaluru.