Murder accused booked for threatening deceased’s kin

Hubballi: A fresh case has been registered against the accused in the Chandrashekhar Guruji murder case for allegedly threatening the family members of Guruji while in judicial custody. The complaint was lodged at Vidyanagar Police Station in Hubballi.

ChandrashekharGuruji, a well-known Vastu expert, was brutally murdered on July 5, 2022, at the President Hotel near Unakal in Hubballi. Two men, MahanteshShiruru and ManjunathMerewada, were arrested for the murder. Recently, Sanjay Angadi, a relative of Guruji, lodged a complaint against the same accused, stating they had threatened to kill Guruji’s relatives while being escorted back to jail after a court appearance in February 2024.

According to the complaint, the accused threatened Sanjay and his family, stating, “If you see me in court again, you will end up like Guruji,” and suggested compromising the murder case through a third party, Suresh Palle. Hubballi Police Commissioner N. Sasikumar confirmed the registration of the case, stating that an investigation is underway. The police are looking into the possibility of further involvement and will detain the accused for questioning if necessary. The case details will be presented to the concerned court.