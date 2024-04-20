Murder sparks protests; BJP targets Cong govt

Hubballi: The murder of the daughter of a city Corporation Councillor on the campus of her college here has sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

The issue has snowballed into a political slugfest between ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Karnataka. While the ruling party has tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle, the saffron party suspects love jihad and has said that it shows the deterioration of law and order in the state.

BJP’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other organisations aligned to Hindutva outfits have staged protests demanding justice and calling for severe punishment for the accused. Similar protests have been reported in various other places.

Union Minister and Dharwad Lok Sabha BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi suspected that there was a love jihad angle behind the incident.

There is complete deterioration of law and order under Congress regime, he alleged, urging CM Siddaramaiah to stop minority appeasement politics and special treatment to a “particular community.”

However, Home Minister G Parameshwara said there was no “love jihad” angle as of now.

“According to my information they both were in love with each other. The boy is said to have stabbed the girl as she tried to distance herself from him. The love jihad angle is not seen as of now. He might have feared her marrying someone else, the details are not known yet,” Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, he said, when such incidents happen, the BJP routinely blames Congress, which is not right.

Calling this a shocking incident, BJP leader and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai noted that as far as he could remember such a daylight murder on a college campus with a knife had never happened in Hubballi. He further said the government has to take this very seriously as “this is not an issue concerning any individual and that it concerns the entire state.”

State BJP chief B Y Vijayendra said since the Congress came to power last year, the law and order situation has completely deteriorated in the state. “The Congress, the CM and Deputy CM have to take responsibility for such incidents increasing in the state...such incidents are repeatedly happening, there is no fear of law.”

Neha Hiremath was laid to rest at Mantoor Road Kalaburagi Mutt Rudrabhoomi following Veerashaiva Jangam rituals. The untimely demise of Neha, a promising young student, has left a community mourning.

Across the state, the Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests condemning Neha’s murder. In Hubli, ABVP called for a shutdown of all colleges and urged students to participate in the protest. Responding to ABVP’s call, students skipped college to join the protest.

In Belgaum, ABVP activists blocked roads at Chennamma Circle, demanding stringent action against the accused Fayaz and criticized the state Congress government for the incident. The protestors in Raichur gathered in front of the District Collector’s office, seeking enhanced security around college campuses and urging for a CBI probe into the case. In Bangalore, more than 20 students gathered at Mysore Bank Circle to condemn the murder. However, the protesting students were detained by the police.

MLA Vishwas Vaidya of Savadatti Constituency expressed his condolences, stating, “The tragic incident has deeply affected everyone. The accused should face severe punishment as assured by the Chief Minister.”

Reacting to the incident and BJP’s allegations, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the government is firm on taking action in accordance with law and no one can take law into their hands.