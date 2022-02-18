Muslim parties behind hijab turmoil: Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: State police have already begun a probe into the hijab row that erupted in Udupi last month, according to Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat. Bhat told reporters here on Friday that while he addressed a letter to the home minister, which was signed by MLAs from Udupi and DK districts, requesting an NIA investigation into the incident, the home department may decide on a different line of action depending on the need and analysis.



Bhat went on to say that because the current inquiry incorporates an element of intelligence, vital information will not be shared. However, the investigation is undoubtedly ongoing, as I, too, have been informed, according to Bhat.

MLA dismissed as baseless SDPI state president Abdul Majeed's accusation that he added fuel to the hijab fire after it erupted in Udupi college. "SDPI, through its student wing, CFI, incited the six students to defy the college's dress rules by wearing hijab. After the matter was broadcast abroad, the outrage grew to this size. If I had provoked the students, the problem would have spread to the other 11 government colleges in my Udupi constituency.