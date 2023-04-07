Mutual pact between BJP, Cong to ensure Siddaramaiah’s win: HD Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: "BJP and Congress have made an internal pact to make Siddaramaiah to win in Varuna. We have to compete to defeat the Congress party there," said former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. He was speaking to media persons after participating in the Pancharatna Yatra program at Kampalapura village in Piriyapatnam taluk on Thursday. He said only JDS will contest there. 'JDS has good support from people in Mysuru district. JDS will win in 8 to 9 out of total 11 constituencies, in district" he affirmed.

"Congress has given ticket to those who left JDS. This is common during elections. Y S V Dutta, who left the JDS, was not given a ticket. I will not comment on this," he said. "There is no wait and see strategy. I have to take care of everything alone. In the wake of the election, preparations are being made by the party. Due to the pressure of ongoing programmes and lack of time, the second list is late, and in the next two days all the remaining candidates will be finalized in one list.

HD Kumaraswamy has already said that he would not borrow even a single rupee loan nor impose tax on people to implement JDS programmes in state if it comes to power. He spoke about this at the Pancharatna Rath Yatra programme held on Wednesday evening in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. "The Pancharatna schemes that I have devised for poverty alleviation in Bengaluru are working effectively. It is unfortunate that poverty is still not reduced in a metropolis that has made a name for itself in the world. "Pancharatna projects are complementary to provide relief to poverty," he said.