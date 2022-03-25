Mybuild 2021 realty expo in Mysuru

Mysuru: JSS math seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji said that those who are keen on building their dream home will be surely spoilt for choice as an array of construction materials are on display at "MyBuild 2021".

He was speaking after inaugurating the annual exhibition "Mybuild 2021", organised by Builders Association of India (BAI) and Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT), at Maharaja's College grounds in the city on Thursday.

"The Covid pandemic has affected many activities for the last two years and MyBuild, too, was not spared.

Now, builders' association and its achievements are visible nationwide. Planning and execution is basic for success and those who are aspiring to build their own shelter can look forward to making things happen here," Suttur seer added.

Over 90 stalls of steels, cement, door and interior materials are on display at the expo.

BAI Mysuru chairman Ajith Narayan, MyBuild chairman Sathish Mohan, secretary Yoganarasimha and Chandrashekar and others were present.