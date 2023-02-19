Mysoreans disappointed with State budget

Mysuru: The people of cultural city are disappointed as the state budget 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai did not make any significant announcement for the district.

People of the district had many expectations about budget but the budget did not announce any big new project for district and not even allocated funds for old projects also. Some of the same old projects are being proposed again! Central government projects are also mentioned as state government projects, The only two new projects are an IVF (test tube baby) clinic will be set up at the Mysore Institute of Medical Sciences and an international level state museum and art gallery will be constructed on a two and a half acre land near the city's Chamundi Vihara Stadium at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

On his last visit to district CM Bommai promised that a garden like KRS will be built in Kabini reservoir in HD Kote taluk. The demand to build it on the model of Brindavan did not get a response this time either. Last year, the promise made by the Chief Minister himself when he came to offer Bagina to the reservoir was not fulfilled.

Government-owned heritage buildings are collapsing in the city which has another name as 'heritage city'. To prevent this, a conservation plan should be implemented. This requires 'financial dynamism'. However, in the budget, only steps have been taken to preserve the heritage buildings of Mysuru. No grant proposal has been made. The question is how to take action for conservation without money. Mayor Shivakumar said that a grant of ₹ 100 crore has been requested.

There is no grant for construction of film city in Himmavu on outskirts of city.

The government announced to provide grant of Rs two crores to one first grade and polytechnic government colleges which records highest enrolment under Vruddhi scheme to provide infrastructure and make them the best institutions of higher education, in which the district can get funds.

Community-based health screening for early screening and treatment of tuberculosis patients with the help of hand-held x-ray machines in all districts is said to be a step. It has been said that laboratories will be set up in all the districts, especially Mysuru can be considered. It has only been proposed that a cancer treatment centre is being established in Mysuru. The government has also said that it will submit a proposal to the centre to upgrade it as a health and wellness centre.

It is said that the project will be carried out in private partnership for the construction of 'Integrated Township' in Mysuru. The announcement of Rs 4128 crore allocation for construction of 92 kilometre Mysuru-Kushalnagara highway project is also old and Rs 320 crore already allotted for this for land acquisition. It is said that under the 'Prasad' project, the development of Chamundibetta and the 'Swadeshi Darshan 2.0' project will be provided in the premises of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority. Both are central government schemes.

It is proposed that a leopard task force has already been constituted for Mysuru district and approval has been given for the appointment of personnel. No proposal for grant required for necessary equipment. It is also mentioned that a vehicle inspection and certification center has been set up in Mysuru.

The Chief Minister has dashed people's expectations that the district will get a bumper contribution in the budget being presented on the eve of the elections. It is being analysed that the neglect of the important district of old Mysuru is likely to have an adverse effect on the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

The people were expecting formation of Dussehra Authority, Mysuru Industrial Town Authority, grant for the construction work of stalled export centre in Mysuru, special grant of Rs 100 crore to the University of Mysore, which has completed its century, steps taken to fill up the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff.

Apart from this development of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu House as a memorial, drinking water supply project for villages around Kabini, Nugu Reservoir, Mysuru city corporation should be upgraded to a large municipal corporation, Mysuru City Bus Stand should be shifted to Rural Bus Stand and Rural Bus Stand to Outskirts, Special grant for newly formed Saraguru and Saligrama taluks of the district.