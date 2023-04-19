Mysuru: 31 Kannadigas from various parts of State stuck in Sudan

Mysuru : The people of the whole country were in anxiety due to the ongoing gunfight between the army and a paramilitary group in Sudan. Reports showed that firing was going on in residential areas, and a lot of casualties were reporting. The situation worsened when a total of 31 people from Karnataka, including five people from Davangere district, were found to be stuck in Alfasheer city of Sudan.

These 31 people found themselves in the middle of a dangerous and volatile situation. They themselves had appealed to the Indian government for help, sending photos and videos of the dire circumstances they were in. Firing had even taken place on the houses inhabited by Indians, making the situation even more terrifying.

The people from Karnataka stuck in Sudan were in dire need of help as food and water had become scarce, and the women were worried because of the ongoing shootings. Majority of this Kannadigas belongs to Hakki Pikki community ,out of the 31 people from Karnataka, seven were from Shimoga, five from Channagiri in Davangere district, and nineteen from Hunsur in Mysore district.

The victims expressed their distress in a video, stating that there was no food, snacks or even facing shortage of drinking water. The building in which they were residing had also been fired upon, and people were living in fear and anxiety. They appealed to the government to help them evacuate from the dangerous situation they were in.

It was revealed that most of the 31 Kannadigas stuck in Sudan had gone to sell herbal medicine and do small works. The airport was destroyed, and great cities had been destroyed as well. The Indian government was urged to take swift action to rescue these stranded people and bring them back home to their families safely. People all over the country were hoping and praying for the safe return of these innocent poor who had gone to a foreign land to earn their livelihood.