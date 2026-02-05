Harish Rao accuses CM of threat politics

BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy, questioning whether he was functioning as a Chief Minister or a street thug. Responding to comments made by the Chief Minister during a public meeting in Miryalaguda, Rao condemned the language used against the public and opposition leaders. He asked if it was acceptable to threaten elderly citizens and women with such vulgarity when they enquire about promised pensions of Rs 4,000 or the Mahalakshmi scheme’s Rs 2,500.

“You cheated the people by swearing on your mother and writing on bond papers. Now, when they ask for their rights, you resort to hooliganism. Is this your culture?” Rao remarked. He contrasted the Chief Minister’s history with that of Chandrashekar Rao, describing the latter as a great leader who sacrificed high-ranking union and state positions for the sake of Telangana. He labelled the Chief Minister a traitor to the statehood movement, alleging he had once pointed a gun at activists and only occupies his current office because of the sacrifices made by the BRS founder.

o also levelled serious allegations of electoral malpractice, claiming that BRS candidates are being kidnapped. He questioned why the Congress party, if confident of its strength, would need to abduct opposition contenders. He further alleged that the ruling party is using the police to threaten and blackmail individuals into joining Congress. According to Rao, these desperate measures prove that the government has realised the public will not vote for them in a fair contest. He concluded that no amount of intimidation would work against the people’s resolve.