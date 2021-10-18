Mysuru: Case registered against 8 persons including ASI

Mysuru: Police registered a case against eight persons including an Assistant Sub Inspector and paramour of a girl on the charges of abetment to suicide. It is said that Shobha (19) a native of Channapatna village in Nanjanagudu taluk committed suicide on 8 October last. It is said that Shobha was in love with Lokesh of the same village. Lokesh allegedly had physical contact with the girl under the pretext of marriage. But later Lokesh refused to marry Shobha and she took the extreme step.

Shobha filed a complaint with Hullahalli police station , accusing Lokesh had forcible sex with her. But the ASI Shivaraju instead of taking action against accused tried to hush up the case by clinching a deal. After that Lokesh's relatives Suresh, Gurumallu, Jade Mallaiah, Mallikarjunaiah, Gowramma and Rajamma visited house of deceased and abused her.

Even they dared to say that even police did not take action on them. After this Shobha hung herself to death in her house. Relatives performed last rites without informing police. A week back while cleaning the house Shobha's family members found a death note in which Shobha detailed everything which led to her suicide. She urged police to hang Lokesh. Shobha's father Channaiah filed complaint with SP against 8 persons.

SP Chetan ordered for probe. The probe report submitted by circle inspector indicted all the 8. Based on report Hullahalli police registered a case against all the 8 in which ASI is 8 the accused. Police investigating.