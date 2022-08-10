Mysuru: Dasara jumbos were given a rousing welcome with traditional 'aarathi' at the Mysuru Palace grounds here on Wednesday. Mysuru district In-charge Minister S T Somashekar offered puja to all the elephants. All the Dasara elephants arrived at Jayamarthanda Gate of the Palace at 9 20 am to a thunderous welcome.

Ambaari elephant Abhimanyu Bheema, Mahendra, Gopalaswamy Arjuna Dhananjaya, Cauvery, Chaitra and Lakshmi were the cynosure of all eyes. The venue where elephants will be staying wore a festive mood. After offering puja, Somashekar distributed essentials to kavadis and mahouts. He asked the officials to make Dasara successful. The minister also offered puja to the presiding deity of Mysuru, Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Speaking to reporters he said the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition will be inaugurated 15 days in advance. The inaugurator's name will be decided by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai."

MLAs L Nagendra, S A Ramadass, Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, Mysuru Commissioner of Police Dr Chandragupta and others were present.

On a reported statement by Congress that Bommai will be replaced, he said, "D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah fool each other and the whole State knows what they are doing. There is no question of a change of guard as Bommai has been giving good administration. Congress leaders are only spreading rumours. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated Bommai's work.