Mysuru Dasara: Two-tier security cover with 6,384 personnel deployed

Mysuru: The Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar on Thursday announced elaborate two-phase security arrangements for the upcoming Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara festivities, scheduled from September 22 to October 2.

Speaking at a press conference, Latkar said the first phase of security will be in place from Sept. 22–29, covering events such as the inauguration at Chamundi Hills, cultural programs at Mysore Palace, exhibitions, wrestling competitions, flower and fruit shows, book fair, food festivals, youth events, and the air show.

The second phase, from Sept. 30–Oct. 2, will focus on the grand Jumboo Savari procession and Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap Grounds.

For this phase, additional officers from other districts will be deployed.

A total of 6,384 personnel will guard the celebrations, including 5 SPs, 35 DySPs, 35 KSRP platoons, 15 DAR squads, 29 ASC teams, 1 Garuda team, 1 ARF unit, and 1,200 home guards.

To strengthen vigilance, police will rely on 30,614 CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, and strict checks at city lodges, railway stations, and bus stands. Suspicious activities will be closely monitored, the Commissioner said.

Latkar also warned against spreading fake news or alarming videos on social media related to Dasara, stating that strict legal action will be taken against rumour-mongers.

On traffic management, she said several stretches near the Palace and major city roads will follow a one-way system, while vehicles entering from outside Mysuru will be diverted through designated alternative routes to ensure smooth movement.