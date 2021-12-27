Mysuru: Flower show attracting large number of visitors

Mysuru: The flower show organised at Mysuru Palace is attracting large number of visitors. The show flagged off by District Minister S T Somashekar on Saturday will be held till January 2 next. A replica of under construction Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh made in flowers of different hues is attracting tourists.

Flower show is a part of tourism promotion activities in Mysuru. But due to Covid crises, winter festival and its major attraction flower show was cancelled previous year. However this time the district administration and Mysore Palace Board decided to organise the annual event with Covid norms.

Varieties of flowers, majorly four lakh roses, 15,000 plants and many more are used to give different shapes of floral made sculptures by the artisans recognised by Horticulture department.

While the replica of Ram Mandir stands as a major attraction, the other attractions include that of Sri Chamundeshwari, monolithic Nandi statue, erstwhile Maharaja Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and actor Puneeth Rajkumar and CDS Bipin Rawat who was martyred in helicopter crash at Coonoor near Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu recently.

Apart from exploring the world of flowers, the visitors can soothen their frayed nerves, with various musical events organised at the stage erected in front of the Palace. On first day renowned singers Vijay Prakash and troupe paid a musical tribute to Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. Though entry for flower show is free, two vaccinations are mandatory for visitors.

Delete Edit



