Mysuru girl selected for national level painting competition

Mysuru: A Class IX student, Sushmita from Government High School in Musuvina Koppalu, T Narasipura taluk has been selected for the national level drawing competition organised by the Ministry of School Education, Government of India

Sushmita participated in the virtual state-level competition 2021-22 for students from 9th to 10th standard. She won first place for her art 'Togalugombe' in the Drishya Kala 2D category and got selected for the national-level competition, which will be held in January 2022. Earlier, Lokesh M, a student of the same school, won first place in the 2020-21 national level competition under the guidance of Suresh K, an art teacher.

