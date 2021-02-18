Mysuru: Man booked for sexually abusing street dog

Mysuru: A man in his 30's has been booked for sexually abusing a street dog in Mysuru. The accused, identified as Somashekhar, was caught on video abusing the canine and a case was registered against him by VV Puram police station following a complaint from an animal welfare officer.

According to the reports, the accused was booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the main road of Ganapathi temple in Gokulam 3rd stage in the city. The accused was seen inserting his fingers and genitals. This act amounts to committing carnal intercourse with an animal against the order of nature, and is a punishable offence.

The dog was subjected to a medical examination on Tuesday. It is suspected that the accused has a deviant sexual behaviour. People suffering from this tend to indulge in gratification through means that are considered odd, different, or unacceptable. Psychiatrists explain that the accused may have deviant sexual behaviour. Such persons try to fulfil their carnal desires at any cost. This behaviour can either be triggered due to addiction to substances or because of a biological condition, they said.

