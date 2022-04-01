Mysuru: Modern kitchen comes up at VVCE hostel

Mysuru: The newly constructed modern kitchen at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) hostel in the city is now operational.

Bengaluru-based Dolar Engineering Industries Private Limited has built the kitchen. Dolar Engineering Industries has the credit for building modern kitchens at the famous Shri Kukke Subramanya temple, Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, etc. They are the pioneers in modern kitchen construction.

According to KP Jayaprakashan, founder of Dolar Engineering Industries, modern technologies including mechanization in cooking, biowaste management, energy-saving technologies are extensively used in this project. "This project was unique. I thank the college management for adopting the new technologies to ensure hygienic food for their students," he said.

"We are engaged in setting up modern kitchens in hotels, restaurants, hostels, etc. These kind of kitchen projects are also suitable for temples and mutts which are engaged in the 'Dasoha' for which Karnataka is famous," he stated.

"This is a centralized kitchen project through which, multiple hostel students can be served. This kitchen is designed in such a way that various food items, snacks, and other nutritional requirements of the students can be fulfilled," he said.