Mysuru Police book 461 cases in a single day for violating Covid norms

The Mysuru city police registered a total of 461 cases since Sunday morning to 9 pm over violation of week end curfew norms.

Mysuru: The Mysuru city police registered a total of 461 cases since Sunday morning to 9 pm over violation of week end curfew norms. The city police took stringent action against violators and seized two vehicles for wandering in streets without reason. The police also imposed fine of Rs 80,750 against 461 people for not maintaining

social distance and not wearing mask. Police also registered eight cases against shop keepers for violating weekend curfew and opening shops.

Police registered cases against scrap,hardware , hotels, and other shops in various police stations for violating curfew and opening shops. City police commissioner Dr Chandra Gupta appealed people that police taking stringent action against violators and people should follow Covid guidelines to AJprevent spread of disease.

