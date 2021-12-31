  • Menu
Mysuru police demolish structure at circle to end dispute between two groups

The city police demolished the structure in Mathrumandali Circle in V V Mohalla on Thursday to put an end to the tension created by two groups over installation of the statues of their favourite icons.

Mysuru: The city police demolished the structure in Mathrumandali Circle in V V Mohalla on Thursday to put an end to the tension created by two groups over installation of the statues of their favourite icons. One group demanded that the authorities name the circle after Dr B R Ambedkar circle while another insisted on calling it Laureate Kuvempu circle and installation of his statue. However, police demolished the circle structure to avoid any recurring tension on Thursday. Ten people including BSP corporator Begum Pallavi who made a bid to stop the demolition were detained by the police.

A police team led by DCP Pradeep Gunti razed the circle with the help of an earth mover amid police bandobast. Both the groups laid their claim to the circle and fixed the portraits and flex of Kuvempu and Dr B R Ambedkar respectively.

