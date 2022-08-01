Mysuru police sound high alert 

Mysuru: The Mysuru city police is on high alert following three serial killings in the last 15 days in Dakshina Kannada district. The police are intensifying checks at the border. Roads connecting Mangalore, Kodagu and Kerala to Mysore have been blocked and vehicles are being checked from 9 pm to 5.30 am.

This special campaign will be continued for 10 days and checkposts would be set up on all the roads connecting to Mysore city and everyvehicle entering the city will be inspected. City Police Commissioner Dr Chandra gupta said that after the Mangalore incident, every vehicle entering Mysore city was being checked. He said that information was being obtained about the purpose of the people coming

here, where and for how long they are staying. The registration number of each vehicle and the mobile number of the passengers were being obtained compulsorily by checking in all parts of the city. In addition to this, the Commissioner informed, the Intelligence wing has been further strengthened in the city.