Mysuru: Poor patients find crutches in Jain Milan charitable trust

Mysuru: Jain Milan Charitable trust shines like a ray of hope for the poor who cannot afford to go to private hospitals for artificial limbs and dialysis.

The trust has so far provided medical aid to more than 2,000 persons who needed artificial limbs. Its dialysis unit opened in Banni Mantap in 2020 caters to the needs of more than 150 patients a month.

Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, trust secretary Mahaveer Chand Bhansali said, "Earlier we used to send dialysis patients to JSS Hospital.

After we came to know that the city was facing shortage of dialysis units and the number of patients was swelling, the trust decided to open a dialysis unit with 11 beds to support poor patients.

According to Bhansali, the dialysis unit works in two shifts a day. The trust collects only Rs 500 from each patient towards maintenance cost and it has a tie-up with JSS Hospital.

Patients from Hunsur, K R Nagar, Periyapatna and faraway places are availing themselves of the facility. Though the city has many private dialysis units, poor patients cannot afford it as they charge between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 for each session.

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has robbed the poor of their meager source of income, the Jain dialysis unit, the only low-cost center in the city, holds hope for them.