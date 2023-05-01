Mysuru: Rs 2.32 crore seized in Mysuru since code of conduct is enforced

Mysuru : In the wake of assembly elections, tight security and stringent measures are in place across the district. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that so far rs 2.32 crores in cash and 2.83 lakh liters of liquor worth Rs.9.04 crores seized.

He said narcotic and intoxicating substance worth 7.54 lakhs weighing 22.187 kg, other materials worth 21.51 lakhs and election campaign materials worth 60 thousand have been seiized. A total of 120 cases have been registered. In 2018, out of a total of 2905 polling stations, 1199 polling stations had less than the state average. Out of these, there are 303 rural polling booths and 896 urban polling booths, he said.

Crickter Javagal Srinath, disabled national sportsperson Mahendra has been appointed as an icon of election campaign to increase the voter turnout and create awareness. A candle light jatha was conducted by youth voters at the district level.

He said that DC, City Corporation Commissioner, City Police Commissioner, ZP CEO will be present in this jatha. BLO and teams will visit polling booths with low turnout at the district level and will visit houses to increase the percentage of voting and create voting awareness.

A total of 41 school art teachers have been identified in the district and polling stations are being attracted through them. Our aim is to get transgender people registered in the voter list. He said that in the program held as part of the Women’s Day, awareness about voting should be taught and the oath of voting should be taught.

Students and parents in the hostels should be encouraged to vote by mail, digital awareness at railway stations, bus stations, and garbage collection vehicles at Priyapatna are being campaigned. 97 special polling booths have been selected in the district, out of which 55 Sakhi booths, 11 PWD booths, 11 youth voter booths, 1- theme base booth, 10 ethnic booths have been identified, booths reflecting Zoo, Lalit Mahal Palace, Jaganmohan Palace, etc. There is a booth reflecting local attractions of the respective taluk. DC Rajendra said that on the day of polling in the ethnic booth, the polling officer and the staff would dress up in tribal dress and sing tribal songs to attract the voters.