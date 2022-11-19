Mysuru: Skin-to-skin contact in premature babies essential

Mysuru: When anticipating a preterm baby, it's important to know how these babies are different from their full-term peers; approximately 1 in 10 babies are born preterm worldwide, said Dr Shekar Subbaiah, Neonatologist, CEO and founder of Kangaroo Care Women and Children Hospitals, fertility cetera and outreach clinics.

As part of World Prematurity Day, addressing media persons here on Friday Dr Shekar Subbaiah said "This year the theme is the promotion of skin to kin contact . Kangaroo Care mother care contact has proven to be an extremely beneficial and effective practice, especially important in the case of premature babies. Initiated immediately after birth, its practice contributes to the initiation and sustaining of breastfeeding, favours the stabilisation of vital parameters such as heart rate and blood glucose levels, and helps the establishment of a healthy microbiota, aspects of importance both in the process of adaptation to extra uterine life after birth and in the medium and long term. It also aids relaxation and deep sleep".

"It is essential that healthcare teams are aware of the available evidence about the multiple benefits of this practice for the baby and for the families, and that they commit to and promote the right conditions for skin-to-skin care to be given optimally. Likewise, it is necessary to continue working with families to accompany and guide them in the appropriate care for babies born prematurely. It is vital also to know facts about preterm babies, health issues they may face and what you can do to ensure your baby's growth".

Dr Shubha H V, Neonatologist at Kangaroo Care Women and Children Hospital, Mysuru said "Worldwide preterm births are increasing due to lifestyle changes, medical conditions in the mother like diabetes and hypertension and artificial reproductive techniques.

"Prematurity Day on 17 November is one of the most important days in the year to raise awareness of the challenges and burden of preterm birth globally. On November 17 we take a moment to show compassion and support for families who are experiencing the anxiety of premature births by observing World Prematurity Day. This year, the theme is the promotion of skin-to-skin contact. A parent's embrace: a powerful therapy. Enable skin-to-skin contact from the moment of birth. This is a key theme, as it revolves around the practice of allowing parents to spend quality time with their preemies, even if they are in the NICU" added Dr Shubha.

Dr Nanditha, Neonatologist at the hospital said "Kangaroo Care Mysore hospital opened its NICU in October 2020. Since then it has treated over 200 babies in its NICU from Mysore and other neighboring towns such as Madikeri, Chamarajanagar etc. The NICU manages babies born at as low as 24 weeks gestation and other babies with medical and surgical problems.

The transport service provides retrieval of babies requiring NICU care from in and around Mysore. It is equipped with a transport ventilator, which can be used to retrieve ventilated babies. NICU is well supported by a team of specialists including pediatric surgeon, paediatric cardiologist, gastroenterologist etc. NICU has had many success stories in the last 2 years, including successful management of extreme preterm babies, babies requiring surgical care, preterm triplets etc".