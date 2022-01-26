  • Menu
Mysuru: Teacher romancing with minor girl goes viral

A video clip of a teacher allegedly romancing with his minor student has gone viral on social media since Monday.

The video clip showing the teacher in dalliance with a minor girl in the class room, was reportedly shot by some students of a government primary school in H D Kote taluk a week ago.

Soon after the incident came to light, villagers complained to the block education officer who promised to take disciplinary action against the teacher.

