Mysuru: Teacher romancing with minor girl goes viral
Mysuru: A video clip of a teacher allegedly romancing with his minor student has gone viral on social media since Monday.
The video clip showing the teacher in dalliance with a minor girl in the class room, was reportedly shot by some students of a government primary school in H D Kote taluk a week ago.
Soon after the incident came to light, villagers complained to the block education officer who promised to take disciplinary action against the teacher.
