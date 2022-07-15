Mysuru to get piped gas supply by Dasara

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simhaperformed the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed domestic piped natural gas project (PNG pipeline) at Vijayanagar 1st Stage on Thursday.

A 15-km long pipeline route will be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore in Vijayanagar. Speaking on the occasion, Simha announced that the Phase I of the project will be completed before the Mysuru Dasara festival and it will be a festival gift for the people of the heritage city.

"Phase I of the project is being implemented in the three residential areas: Vijayanagar, Kuvempunagar and Mahadeshwara Layout. "The roads dug up for the pipeline will be repaired immediately. On completion of the pipeline work, houses will be provided gas connection. Across the city, 23,000 households have registered for the connection. It is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide piped gas connection in Mysuru and across the country." hamaraja constituency MLA L Nagendra, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present on the occasion.