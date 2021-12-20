Mysuru: Tourist drowns in Cauvery

Mysuru: A civil engineer who was on a trip with friends, drowned in the water and died at the Cauvery Nisargadhama near Talakadu on Monday. The deceased identified as Dharmaraj(24) a native of Kalaburagi district, Dharmaraj, who was working as a civil engineer in Rajajinagar, Bangalore, had come to Mysore along with his 10 friends for a weekend trip.



The team went to the Mahadeswara hill, got a darshan of God and then came to Talakadu While swimming in the river Kaveri, Dharmaraju drowned. Then the local fishermen brought the engineer to riverbank and took him to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that he was brought dead. Talakadu police registered a case and are investigating.