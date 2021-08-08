Mysuru: Traders urge government to withdraw order enforcing weekend curfew

Mysuru: Mysuru Vyapaari Sangha Samsthegala Okkoota (Federation of Mysuru Traders Organisation) has urged the government to withdraw order on weekend curfew and bail out the traders who are already in crises.

The members of the federation who met on Saturday opined that "Covid-19 pandemic is expected to stay till 2025. But how far is it justified to impose lockdown in the name of checking the virus and trouble the commercial sector?" they questioned. They said with no local being made a minister in the State BJP government, there is nobody to air their grievances.

There seemed to be an ease in business from July 5 with the situation returning to normalcy. However, the government suddenly announced weekend curfew hitting a severe blow to commercial establishments. It's like rubbing salt into the wound as the weekend curfew has been announced in eight districts despite the fall in Covid cases, they argued. Though Kerala has the highest number of infections, the State has not resorted to lockdown. Karnataka government could have taken measures by making it mandatory for the Kerala returnees to produce RTPCR negative report.

Mysuru is significant for several reasons as the traders are largely dependent on tourism sector. It also contributes to the national economy. Already unemployment crises is more due to severe losses suffered by most businesses. "Earlier when the government announced lockdown twice, we cooperated without making any fuss, with the sole intention that we can expect a hand holding from the government. It is with the same belief that despite incurring losses, we bore the expenditures related to rent, electricity, payments and other requirements," they said.

Hotel Owners Association Mysore president C Narayan Gowda, Mysore Travel Association president B S Prashanth, hotelier Ravi Shastry, G S Srihari, film exhibitor M R Rajaram and several others were present.