Mysuru: Two women arrested for child trafficking

Mysuru: The police busted a child trafficking racket in the district. About three months ago a child selling incident came to light in Nanjanagudu.



SP R Chetan formed a special police team to investigate the case under the leadership of police additional superintendent R Shivakumar. The team nabbed B C Saraswathi(62) and her daughter R Lakshmi(34) on charges of selling children.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday R Chetan said that the accused sold a child of one Jyothi from Bangalore to Yeshodha, a native of Holenarasipur in Hassan district.

In another case, the accused sold a male child belonging to Manjula in Mysuru to Chaitra, a resident of Kollegala in Chamarajanagara district. It is said that the accused was targeting poor pregnant women to sell their children.

The accused would find a buyer and create documents with the connivance of thd hospital staff in the name of the buyers. Then they would sell children for higher price. SP Chetan said the accused was indulging in the trade for months. Police are investigating further to find out whether they were involved in more number of cases. The two rescued children were handed over to Bapuji Child Care Centre in the city. The accused were booked under various sections of IPC.