Mysuru University student bags 20 gold medals in MSc

Mysuru: Tuesday will forever remain etched in the memory of Chaitra Narayana Hegde, a native of Sirsi in Uttarkannada district. Chaitra, a student of Chemistry from Mysuru University, has bagged 20 gold medals and four endowment prizes.



She has won three medals each in Organic, Inorganic and Physical Chemistry papers and 11 medals for her stellar performance in the exams. She received medals from Karnataka Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot at the 101st convocation ceremony of Mysuru University.

Chaitra hails from Shigelli village, 15 km from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. Daughter of a farmer, Narayana Hegde, she has been a brilliant student since her school days. Her mother Sumangala Hegde is a homemaker. She had her primary education at Marikamba primary and high school, and pre-university at Chaitanya PU College. She completed bachelor's degree in Yuvara College in Mysuru. She has emerged topper in the university this year.

Speaking to reporters, Chaitra was ecstatic over winning a record number of medals. Recalling her childhood days, she said transport facility to her village was very poor. She has secured 98 percent in SSLC and 95 percent in PUC. Because of her outstanding performance, her friends and relatives suggested that she go for medicine or engineering. But she chose Chemistry, her favourite subject, and wants to become a researcher. She said she wants to join Indian Institute of Science to do research on bacteria. She has been selected for fellowship programme. Currently, Chaitra is working as a guest lecturer in Yuvaraja College, Mysuru, her alma mater.