Mysuru Zoo gets three African cheetahs

Mysuru: Mysuru Zoo now has three added attractions. Mysuru district minister Mr S T Somashekar dedicated three African cheetahs for public viewing on Thursday.



Mysuru Zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni said that the cheetahs including one male and two females arrived from a breeding centre cum zoo in Africa on 17 August. He added that currently Hyderabad zoo has one such cheetah. After Hyderabad, Mysuru Zoo is the only one to house the cheetahs. Earlier, it had cheetahs, but they had died of old age and other reasons. And last year the last one we had too had died, he said.

"As of now we have not spared any animals to African Zoo. In the coming days as and when they require any animals, we will spare them," he said.