Nakul Abhyankar releases 7 songs in 5 languages in last 2 months

Bengaluru: Nakul Abhyankar, who started his journey in 2013 with a dream to become a musician now has all the reasons to be happy. The Award-winning playback singer and composer has released around seven songs in various languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tulu, Tamil, and Kannada in the last two months. This will also be the first time that he releases 3 Hindi songs in a go. The respective songs are 'Aghora' and 'Uparwale' from the much-anticipated movie called 'Dehati Disco' starring Ganesh Acharya and Ravi Kishan. The third song is yet to be released. His previous Hindi releases have been 'Dhakka Laga Bukka' from Tandav and 99 Songs. Nakul has sung a song from 'Frozen 2' in different Indian languages including Hindi.

He has a prominent slot in Kannada music industry. Nakul has sung 'Kanasallu Kaanada' a duet with his wife and produced and mixed 'Goodangdi Ramanna' from his upcoming movie 'Cutting Shop' which got released on 20 May. He sang three songs and composed other songs from the movie called 'Love Mocktail 2' which was released on Feb 11 this year. He produced and was a playback singer in 'Manase Manase' from the movie called "Are Marler".

Nakul worked with AR Rahman on various different projects. He was a playback singer in the top hits like "CEO in the House" from the famous Tamil movie "Sarkar" and "Thumbi Thullal" and from an upcoming film called "Cobra". He produced "Adheeraa" from the movie "Cobra" and was a choral arrangement and programming and mixed it too. He was a playback singer in "Azhage" from the movie called "Action" which was also a hit. He produced and was a Chorus Singer as well in "Kaalathukkum Nee Venum" from the upcoming film "Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu" which is releasing on June 22. Nakul recently sang and produced a Telugu song "Sottala Buggallo" from the upcoming movie "Ramarao on Duty" which will release on June 17. He was a playback singer which was his hit named "Evo Evo Kalale" from the romantic movie "Lovestory". He also sang "Visirey Visirey" from the famous movie called "Thalaivii" starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swammy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, and others. He sang a famous song for AR Rahman called "Neeli Kanumallo" from the movie "Nawab".