Namma Metro: 21 New Trains To Be Added By Next Year

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has given good news to the passengers, 21 new trains will be added by next year. After the new trains start operating, one train will run every 3 minutes.

The only solution to the traffic of Silicon City is Namma Metro. Now BMRCL is ready to give good news to the people of Bengaluru. Namma Metro already provides services for approximately 76 km. In which, on the Green Line from Madawara to Silk Board and on the Purple Line from Chalaghatta to Whitefield, an average of 7 lakh passengers are using the metro service every day. During peak hours, the metro is like a public fair.

There are already 57 metro trains operating in Namma Metro. Out of which 55 trains are providing public service daily, the remaining two trains have been kept for emergencies. During the tender process for the Green and Purple Metro lines, a total of 78 trains were agreed upon. As per the agreement, 21 new trains will be added to Namma Metro by next year.

This will facilitate the congestion of the two lines of Namma Metro. In addition, due to the large number of trains coming on the tracks, the current time gap will be further reduced and one train will run every 3.3:05 minutes. This will be conducive to avoiding crowding during peak hours. Currently, one train runs every 5 minutes, but after the new trains are added, one train will run every 3 minutes.

In total, 21 new metro trains will be added to the Green and Purple lines in phases from next January, which will further facilitate the passengers of Namma Metro.