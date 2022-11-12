Namma Metro now starts a bookstore 

Bengaluru: "Metro Book" service will also be available in Namma metro. Kendra Sahitya Academy has opened a bookstore at Kempegowda Metro Station, the heart of the city and the busiest metro station, and started its operation from Wednesday.

Kendra Sahitya Academy has opened its bookstores in many parts of the country and is now opening a new bookstore for the first time at the Bengaluru's hotspot Majestic Metro Station. People arrive at Kempegowda metro station every day. Sahitya Academy is taking another new step to increase the number of readers of books. Speaking to the media, Kendra Sahitya Academy Secretary K Srinivasa Rao said that in this metro book store, Kannada books of stories, novels, literature, poems, books translated from other languages, various books in foreign languages are kept here, which are useful for people of all walks of life.

The Academy has started bookstores in various areas including Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Agartala. However, apart from opening two bookstores in Delhi Metro stations, it is said that a metro bookstore is being opened for the first time in Bengaluru. Metro Bookstore is located at Gate No A of Kempegowda Majestic Metro Station.

What's in the Bookstore? The store is spread over an area of about 144 square feet and has a total of 2,000 books in 24 languages on display. Additionally there are 500 to 600 books. Books published by Sahitya Academy are translated into 23 languages including Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Manipuri, Kashmiri, Tamil, Hindi, etc. Each book is sold at a 10% discount. Big discount on old books. Sahitya Academi Secretary K Srinivasa Rao informed that it will be extended in the coming days after taking into account the public's response.

It is difficult for everyone to come to Sahitya Academy and buy books. Therefore, we are starting at Majestic Metro Station, which is a high traffic area, to facilitate the readers and to make more people pay attention to the books said, Dr Chandrasekhara Kambara, President, Kendra Sahitya Academy.