Nandini Ghee not to be used for Tirupati laddus henceforth

Bengaluru: After the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) decided to back out of the bidding process to provide ghee in the preparation of the revered Tirupati laddus, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has opted to discontinue the use of Nandini ghee, manufactured by KMF.

This has been seen as the first inter-state effect of the prices of milk and milk products going up in the state, thanks to the freebies of the government which has been alleged to be the main cause of price hike. The new prices of Milk in Karnataka will come into effect from August 1. Consequently, all products of Milk including Ghee will hit new highs.

The Chairman of KMF, L B P Bheema Naik, made the announcement public on Sunday, attributing the move to a tender process initiated by TTD to select the ghee supplier for the famed laddus. Naik revealed that while the KMF maintains the highest standards of quality, supplying the ghee at a lower cost, as demanded by the Tirupati administration, would be impractical.

According to sources in the TTD Administration wing, with the new cost of Nandini Ghee, which is the main ingredient of the laddus it will not be possible to give devotees three laddus for one ticket which is the usual quota and they added ‘therefore we have to look for an alternative supplier’.

Within the state, the iconic Nandini Ghee has been scarce in the market and has been subjected to hoarding and profiteering. As a result. a number of new brands of ghee have entered in the supermarkets.

The decision by KMF to abstain from the bidding process is driven by the increase in milk procurement costs, set to take effect from August 1. Naik expressed concerns that any company offering a lower price in the tender "will compromise on quality”, potentially affecting the taste and essence of the cherished laddus offered as prasadam to devotees by Lord Balaji.

Tirumala Tirupati, known for its spiritual significance, draws lakhs of devotees each week, with the Tirupati laddus being an integral part of the pilgrimage experience.

This is not the first time KMF has encountered such a situation. In 2018, a similar scenario unfolded when the contract was awarded to the lowest bidder, leaving Nandini out of the equation. However, in 2019, following devotees' complaints about compromised taste and quality, Nandini reclaimed its role as a key ingredient in the Tirupati laddus.

In the current instance, TTD sought tenders with competitive pricing for ghee supply, yet KMF hesitated to participate, concerned that reduced pricing would adversely affect the remuneration provided to milk farmers.

Back in 2021-22, TTD floated a tender for 2,050 metric tonnes of ghee, where KMF emerged as the third lowest bidder, quoting a price of Rs. 392 per kg of ghee. It's important to note that TTD issues tenders twice a year, and each tender remains valid for six months.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Karnataka is facing flak for increasing the prices of essential commodities in the state, including milk. The KMF hiked the price of Nandini milk by Rs. 3 per litre, drawing criticism from the BJP, which attributes the inflation to pre-poll guarantees made by the party.

Concerns are being raised about effects on prices at hotels and restaurants in Karnataka, with essential commodities like milk, dal, oil, and ghee becoming costlier from August 1. The Karnataka Hotels Association predicts that this price surge may lead to a decline in business but remains powerless in the face of the rising costs.

Meanwhile, KMF's Managing Director, M K Jagadish, refuted claims that TTD stopped procuring Nandini ghee after the price increase, asserting that the supply to TTD ceased around one and a half years ago.

He highlighted that the KMF does not partake in competitive bidding due to its commitment to maintaining quality and avoiding losses caused by selling ghee at reduced prices.

As the situation unfolds, devotees and industry stakeholders keenly observe the developments to see how the preparation of the beloved Tirupati laddus evolves and how the quality and essence of this cherished prasadam are preserved.