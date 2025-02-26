Narayana Gowda criticises behaviour of MES activists and officials

  • Menu
Belagavi: In a recent statement at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi, Narayana Gowda, the president of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, made strong comments equating the actions of activists from the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena to those of terrorists. He stated, “There is no difference between the terrorists of Pakistan and the activists of MES and Shiv Sena. Their behaviors are equally brutal.”

During a media interaction on Tuesday, Gowda highlighted incidents involving bus drivers and conductors being threatened and assaulted, alleging that they were intimidated with blackening their faces and forced to chant ‘Jai Maharashtra.’ He described these actions as reminiscent of terrorist activities.

Gowda further affirmed that those who provoke Kannadigas will not be spared, asserting that Belagavi is an inseparable part of Karnataka.

“All Marathi speakers here will soon have to say ‘Jai Karnataka.’ The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is now completely dismantled in Belagavi; they are directionless,” he emphasized. He warned that any continued attacks and provocations will be met with appropriate reactions.

Additionally, he criticized a district officer who stated that records for Marathi speakers would be provided in their language, calling the move highly condemnable.

Gowda urged officials not to disrespect the sentiments of Kannada speakers coming from other states. He warned that any attempts to appease Marathi activists would face strong opposition, pointing out that the border dispute is still under the consideration of the Supreme Court.

“Who are you to cater to the demands of Marathi speakers in such circumstances? If you cannot perform your duties properly, you should resign. Do not take steps that could jeopardize the future of Kannadigas,” he insisted.

