Narendra Modi to visit Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math on Nov 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the historic Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on November 28, according to official sources from the Prime Minister’s Office. The visit is expected to draw nationwide attention to the centuries-old temple, which is revered as the epicentre of the Dvaita (dualism) school of philosophy founded by the 13th-century saint and philosopher Sri Madhwacharya.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will participate in the “Laksha Geeta Pathana”, where over one lakh devotees will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita in unison. He will also offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. This will be Modi’s second visit to Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math, the first being in 2008 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Notably, the same Swamiji who heads the temple administration now was also the presiding Paryaya Swamiji during Modi’s earlier visit on May 8 2008

Extensive preparations are underway in and around Udupi to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the temple town, which is already being decked up for the occasion. State and central security agencies are coordinating efforts to manage crowd control, traffic, and logistics.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Udupi underscores the temple’s enduring spiritual and cultural significance and is expected to further highlight Karnataka’s rich Vaishnavite heritage at the national level.