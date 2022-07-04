Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh check out of hotel after his third wife stages protest

Mysuru: Telugu actor Naresh's third wife Ramya Raghupati staged a protest on Sunday outside the hotel in Mysuru where he was staying with multilingual actress Pavitra Lokesh.

Ramya repeatedly banged on the door of the room in the hotel in Mysuru-Hunsur road, and later resorted to a flash protest seeking justice after her husband did not respond.

The police who rushed to the spot succeeded in whisking away Pavitra and Naresh to avoid a public spat even as Ramya continued to stage protest. She raised slogans against Pavitra Lokesh and Naresh, while they were checking out.

Ramya even tried to stop the SUV in which Naresh and Pavitra were driving away, but the police intervened and cleared their way. Pavitra Lokesh, a Mysurean, has been living alone for the past five years after separating from her husband and Kannada actor Suchendra Prasad. There have been reports in the media about Naresh's marriage to Pavitra.