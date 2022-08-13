National anthem to be sung in Kannada at Mysuru

Mysuru: To mark 'Har GharTiranga' event as part of the 75th year of India's Independence, thousands of school students took out a march-past (Prabhat Pheri) through the main thoroughfares in the heritage city on Friday. Holding the national tricolour flags, they went on a rally from Mysuru Palace premises to VidyaranyapuramBhoothale Ground. After offering puja to the Dasara jumbos at the Palace premises, the students' rally began. Krishnaraja constituency MLA S ARamadass, Mysuru Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and corporators of Mysuru City Corporation were present. Thousands of students took part in the rally.

National anthem in Kannada

As the cultural city garnered into action to celebrate 75th Independence Day celebration with pomp and gaiety , an organisation planned to celebrate it in unique way by singing national anthem in mother tongue Kannada.

Mysuru is known for its cultural richness irrespective of music, art, dance and heritage.

As we all know, 'Jana Gana Mana' the national anthem is penned in Bengali by Rabindranath Tagore, Nobel Prize Laureate. Among the five stanzas, we are used to singing only one stanza of the anthem.

In respect to this, Geethanjali Centre for Performing Arts, Mysuru in collaboration with Pranavam Geetha Sangeeta, Mysuru will be presenting the Kannada Version of 'Jana Gana Mana' poem on August 14 at Rama GovindaRangamandira at Ramakrishna Nagar in the city at 5 PM. The credit of Kannada version goes to Prof MRC Nagaraj and Dr Somanatha

Datta who made it possible without distorting the original version.

Jana Gana Mana poem in Kannada will be released in a befitting manner with a concert of patriotic songs by renowned singers of Mysuru led by K P Revathi Sharma, Nithin Rajaram Shastry, Vijay Kumar S and GeetalakshmiKeni. The whole team is now put together to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav along with Mysoreans.