National flag should be hoisted in all flats of all apartments: BBMP Chief

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath appealed to the residents' welfare associations to fly the national flags in all the flats in all the apartments in order to make the 'Har GharTiranga' campaign, a success.

Speaking in a virtual meeting with the office bearers of residents' welfare associations, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the campaign should be carried out jointly in the city.

After the campaign, the national flag should be removed as per the rules and kept safely in their respective homes. He also said that the photos and video footage of the campaign held in his apartments should be collected and given to the corporation. Flags are being sold at Corporation Zonal Joint Commissioner's Offices, Ward Offices, Important Places and Malls. He instructed the officials to prepare a list of the address of the national flag selling place and the telephone numbers of the concerned persons and give it to the welfare development associations of the residents.

Special Commissioner of Administration Department Rangappa said that the national flag should be hoisted in every house under the jurisdiction of BBMP. So far 10 lakh flags have been distributed and another 5 lakh flags are being distributed. The joint commissioners of the respective zones instructed that the flags should be sold by contacting the residents' welfare associations.