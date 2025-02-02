Naxalite Lakshmi Surrenders, Karnataka Declared 'Naxal-Free'

Udupi: In a significant development, Lakshmi, a Naxalite, unconditionally surrendered before Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari and Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K. on Sunday. The surrender marks an important milestone in Karnataka’s fight against Naxalism, with officials declaring the state ‘Naxal-free. She happens to be 23rd naxalite to surrender after the dreaded Naxalite leader Vikram Gowda was shot dead by the police on November 20 in Hebri taluk in Udupi district. The state now can claim to be a naxalite free state.

Lakshmi, originally from Thombattu in Machchattu village of Kundapura taluk, had been leading a covert life in Andhra Pradesh with her husband, Salim, a former Naxalite who had surrendered in 2020. She was accompanied at the surrender event by her husband Salim and Sripal, a member of the Karnataka State Naxal Surrender Committee.

The 38-year-old Lakshmi has three criminal cases registered against her at the Amasebail and Shankaranarayana police stations in Udupi district. These cases, dating back to 2007-2008, include charges of engaging in an exchange of fire with police, assault, and distributing Maoist propaganda in villages and small towns. She had severed ties with her family 15 years ago to actively promote Naxal ideology in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts.

Speaking to the press, Lakshmi expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government for its surrender protocol and rehabilitation package, which she said had encouraged her to come forward. “I had intended to surrender earlier, but the process faced delays. With the formation of the Surrender Committee, my surrender was facilitated. I now request the district administration to drop all pending charges against me,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari confirmed that Lakshmi qualifies as an 'A' category surrender candidate under the state’s surrender policy. Naxalites in this category, who are originally from Karnataka, are entitled to receive Rs. 7 lakh as part of a rehabilitation package, while 'B' and 'C' category candidates receive Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh, respectively. "The monetary aid will be disbursed over three years, and surrendered Naxalites will also be provided educational, employment, and rehabilitation support based on their skills," the Deputy Commissioner explained.

Sripal, a member of the State Surrender Committee, emphasised the importance of resolving pending cases against surrendered Naxalites to help them reintegrate into society. “So far in 2025, 22 Naxal activists have surrendered, with Lakshmi being the latest. This milestone has made Karnataka a 'Naxal-free' state,” he stated. Sripal also recommended that Naxalites from Karnataka and Kerala face unified trials in courts located in Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bengaluru, with access to legal defence.

This surrender highlights the success of Karnataka's rehabilitation and surrender policies in tackling insurgency and reintegrating former Naxalites into society.