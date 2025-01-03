Naxalites can be brought back to mainstream

Udupi : D.S. Purushotthama, a retired police constable from Hassan district, has reiterated his willingness to mediate between Naxalites and the government to facilitate their rehabilitation into mainstream society. Addressing reporters in Udupi on Friday, he criticised the state’s Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, alleging that it was not functioning effectively.

Purushotthama, who served in the police department for 20 years before retiring 18 years ago, said he was prepared to act as a mediator if given the opportunity by the government. He stressed the need for a shift in approach, advocating efforts to persuade Naxalites to renounce violence. “They need to be transformed, and their mindset must change,” he stated.

He further mentioned that he had communicated his willingness to mediate through letters to both the Union and state governments but had not received any response. “I am even ready to sacrifice my life to bring left-wing extremists into the mainstream,” he added.

Referring to the recent encounter of Naxalite leader Vikram Gowda in Hebri, Udupi district, in November 2024, Purushotthama alleged that it was a staged operation. “He might have come to collect groceries from villagers when he was gunned down,” he claimed, calling for a transparent investigation into the circumstances of Gowda’s death.

Purushotthama revealed that he had written to the Udupi Deputy Commissioner in 2014, expressing his desire to act as a mediator. Following this, the then Deputy Commissioner had directed the Superintendent of Police to verify his request and take suitable action. Presenting a copy of the letter to the media, he stated that no positive response had been received from the authorities.

With the recent encounter sparking debate over counterinsurgency operations, Purushotthama emphasised the need for a humane approach to tackling Naxalism. He cautioned that failing to address the issue through dialogue and rehabilitation could lead to prolonged unrest in the region.