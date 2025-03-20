Neglected bee-keeping centre in Tumakuru cries for attention

Tumakuru: Despite the government’s encouragement of various agricultural activities in state, the neglect of the horticulture department’s beekeeping centre in Hulikunte village, Kasabahobli of Koratagere taluk in Tumakurudistrict by the industrial and commerce department has resulted in its dilapidated condition. This situation is indeed unfortunate.

The beekeeping office building was constructed on 1.20 acres of land in Survey No. 207, Kasabahobli, by the Industrial and Commerce Department of Tumkur. In the financial year 2011-12, it was transferred to the horticulture department. However, 25 years later, the account has not been updated from the Commerce Department to the Horticulture Department, raising concerns among the public about whether the construction was well-planned or merely a facade.

Due to the lack of an account transfer to the horticulture department, the building has deteriorated over time, and the beekeeping box within the office premises, along with the signboard of the beekeeping centre, has fallen into disrepair. Even the barbed wire fencing intended for the security of the office has been removed by miscreants. Its neglected state has led local farmers with livestock to use the premises for disposing of waste and animal refuse. At night, the area has reportedly become a site for illicit activities, provoking complaints from the public.

Since 2011, the beekeeping centre has seen no development and only exists in a dilapidated state. It is imperative that the Commerce Department transfers the account to the Horticulture Department, and a proposal for a grant of ₹21 lakhs for the development of the beekeeping centre has been submitted to the government, as shared by local Horticulture Department Director D.V. Ramajanalappa.

Since its handover from the Commerce Department, there has been no maintenance of the beekeeping centre. Due to this negligence, the facility appears to local farmers and the public as a waste disposal site. There are numerous development works pending at the horticulture department’s beekeeping centre, and the taluk-level officials need to take action for its improvement.

While the khate transfer from the commerce Department to the Horticulture Department has occurred, it hasn’t yet reflected in any formal updates. It has been noted that the premises have been used for dumping garbage and debris, and a sign board warns the public and farmers against unauthorized access. The problems of the beekeeping centre have been brought to the government’s attention, and a grant proposal for its development has been submitted. D.V. Ramajanalappa, Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, stated that the beekeeping office in the Zilla panchayat project has fallen into disrepair due to officials’ negligence.

The centre, lacking maintenance for nearly 20 years, remains in a dilapidated state. It is disheartening that local residents are using the premises as a dumping ground.

There are numerous problems concerning the development of the beekeeping centre, and farmers are not receiving the necessary information. Taluk administration must urgently pay attention to this matter and facilitate the development of the beekeeping centre, insisted Anjan Kumar, a farmer from

Junjaramanahalli.