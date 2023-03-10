Nelamangala NH not so safe due to ongoing road works 

Bengaluru: The work of making the four-lane road of National Highway 48 into a ten-lane highway at a cost of Rs 844 crores has started, while the safety of passengers has been neglected.

It has been promised to complete the work of 44.04 km 10-lane highway from Nelamangala to Tumkur in 3 years. But safety has not been taken in the construction of 17 flyovers, railway underbridges and road retaining wall to prevent accidents. In addition, as a result of the work going on at a snail's pace, millions of commuters are suffering from this on a daily basis. Only the collection of toll fees for unsafe and deteriorated highway travel continues unconcernedly. Around 10 to 15 feet deep potholes have been removed on the side of the highway.

But the work is going on without any sign board or warning boards, temporary barrier or even deployment of warning personnel to warn about the pothole.

This highway connects more than 15 districts of the state. Lakhs of motorists as well as people's representatives are using this route to go to Bangalore and are struggling to reach on scheduled time. The people of the local villages are facing many hardships including dust, danger of potholes.

Although the toll period of the four-lane road has expired, the toll collection is going on without concern. The National Highways Authority has awarded the toll collection contract to a private firm for Rs 27 lakh per day. Especially, crossing this toll gate is a big adventure. Mounds several feet high have been installed at the toll gate.

It is causing pain to those inside the vehicle while climbing. If a vehicle stops, other vehicles from behind come and collide. There is a lot of traffic on Saturday and Sunday, and bike and car users are struggling.No safety measures were taken during the road widening of NH 48. Riders must drive at their own risk. A little carelessness can cause accidents by colliding with other vehicles, said Pradeep T, a motorist.

The Bengaluru-Tumakuru Highway extension project, work on phase one of which is already underway, will be completed in three years' time by August 24, 2025, the Central government has said. The works on the project include widening the existing Nelamangala-Tumakuru national highway from a four-lane to a 10-lane one (44.04 km) at a cost of Rs 844 crore.