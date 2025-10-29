Nepali youth steal Rs 30 lakh worth of iPhones to impress girlfriend, held

In a sensational case from Varthur, Bengaluru, police have arrested three individuals who allegedly stole iPhones worth Rs 30 lakh to fund their lavish lifestyle and impress a girlfriend. The arrested have been identified as Divas Kami, Aarohan Thapa, and Asmita. According to police, Asmita had left her husband six months ago and was living with her boyfriend Divas in the Varthur area.

In order to make quick money, the couple, along with Divas’s friend Aarohan, planned a series of thefts targeting high-end mobile showrooms. The gang broke into two showrooms of the same company within a span of 24 hours. They smashed the shutters open, looted expensive iPhone 17 handsets, and escaped through the emergency exits to avoid CCTV detection. Police said Asmita was in charge of selling the stolen devices through contacts and social media.

Based on complaints from showroom owners, the Varthur police launched an investigation and tracked the culprits using surveillance footage and mobile tracking. The operation led to the arrest of the trio, and police recovered over 25 iPhones and a luxury watch, all worth approximately ₹30 lakh.

Police sources revealed that Divas and Aarohan are both natives of Nepal and were working in Bengaluru. They allegedly turned to theft after losing their jobs during the economic slowdown and sought to make fast money to sustain their lifestyle. The police also suspect the gang’s involvement in similar thefts across the city and are investigating further.

The arrested have been booked under sections of theft and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. Police Commissioner B. Dayananda praised the Varthur police team for cracking the case within a short time.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the buyers of the stolen iPhones and determine whether the gang had any larger network. Police have also urged citizens and retailers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.