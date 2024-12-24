Networkers Seek Official Recognition for December 23 as Networkers’ Day

BENGALURU: Network marketing professionals from across the region gathered at Shikshakara Sadana to celebrate Networkers’ Day, an initiative aimed at highlighting the contributions of the networking industry and advocating for ethical practices. The event, which featured a blood donation camp, marked a call for the official recognition of December 23 as Networkers’ Day by the government.

Dr. Sharath Kumar P.N., an expert in the field and the only individual in Asia with a postgraduate diploma in direct selling, urged the government to acknowledge the role of network marketing in the economy. “Network marketing is not merely about sales but about creating opportunities and fostering growth through ethical practices,” he said. Dr. Kumar also stressed the industry’s contribution to the national economy through GST and other taxes, adding, “It is time the government takes action against illegal practices and supports genuine network marketing.”

Harsha Muttalik, another key speaker at the event, called for the creation of an association to unite networkers and represent their interests to the government. He emphasised the need for organisations to counter scams and ensure adherence to ethical direct selling systems. “We have submitted a representation to the government requesting December 23 to be officially recognised as Networkers’ Day,” he said.

Muttalik further proposed the introduction of dedicated educational programs in network marketing, citing the example of a university in Himachal Pradesh offering a specialised course in networking. He called for similar initiatives in Karnataka, along with the establishment of a regulatory board and a dedicated building for networkers.

Explaining the choice of December 23, Muttalik noted its alignment with Farmers’ Day, symbolising growth and collective effort. “This date represents our commitment to fighting injustices and building a better future for the profession,” he said.

Chief guest and social activist Mahendra Munnoth praised the event’s objectives, calling it a significant step toward unifying network marketers under one banner. “This initiative sets a benchmark for eradicating unethical practices and promoting beneficial networking models,” he said.